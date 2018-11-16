Samsung Good Lock app now supports nav bar customization

Changing your status bar icons on Samsung devices just got a little easier thanks to the updated Good Lock app. If you’re not a fan of the settings on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9, then you can access this further customization tool right now and begin tweaking the navigation buttons to your heart’s content without needing to root your phone.

If you have never used Samsung Good Lock before, in simple terms it allows you to go beyond the kind of customization possible with a third-party launcher such as Nova Launcher.

Within the main application, you can download additional modules that allow for changing of the multi-tasking window, add new lockscreen layouts, add support for inbuilt device routines (a little like on iOS 12), change the multiwindow experience and now alter your nav bar icons.

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of the original icons, so this is a lovely addition to the customizability of Note 9 devices in my opinion. Being able to mix and match the icons will no doubt be of interest to those that like to tweak every aspect of their device theme.

The NavStar plugin even allows you to upload your own icons direct from your gallery, giving even further room for experimentation and custom theming. Having not used an app such as Substratum for some time, I do believe that this is clearly going to be a better implementation being a basically stock option.

Beyond just the standard nav bar icons, NavStar even allows for the addition of extra buttons. You can add up to two extra function keys to your nav bar too. This includes things like a play/pause media button or a toggle to expand your notification shade. You can align buttons too, which is also great for those that want everything to be within comfortable reach one-handed.

This is available now in the Good Lock 2018 Launcher but is only available to Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 8.1 Oreo or above.

