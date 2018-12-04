Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie/One UI beta now available in US, here’s how to sign up

After a false start last week, Samsung has officially made its One UI beta program available to Galaxy Note 9 owners in the United States (as well as Korea and Germany). If you’ve got a Note 9 and want to try out Android Pie and Samsung’s One UI early, here’s how to sign up.

Samsung won’t roll out the final Android Pie update with One UI for the Galaxy Note 9 sometime in January. However, thanks to its open beta program, you can easily get a taste of the update early just like Galaxy S9 owners have been enjoying. After a quick sign up process, you’ll be greeted with an OTA update which brings Android Pie and One UI to the Galaxy Note 9.

How to download Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie beta update with One UI

Install Samsung+

Register for the One UI w/ Android Pie beta program

Install the OTA Update

1. Install the Samsung+ app

To get started, you’ll need to have the Samsung+ app installed on your device. It should work on any version of the app, but I’d highly recommend using the beta version of the app. Personally, I’m using version 11.2.3.0 via the Play Store’s beta program.

2. Register your phone for the beta program

Once you’ve installed and signed into the Samsung+ app on your Galaxy Note 9, we can get started with enrolling the device for the One UI beta with Android Pie. On the main screen of the Samsung+ app, a small banner should be visible prompting you to sign up for the beta program. Tapping on that should give you the easy ability to register, view the terms and conditions, and get going.

If that banner doesn’t immediately show up, try clearing the cache on the app or uninstalling/reinstalling it. In many instances, this triggers the banner to appear.

3. Install the OTA update

Within a few minutes of registering for the Android Pie beta on your Galaxy Note 9, you should see an OTA update arrive. The time required will vary from person to person, but for most it shouldn’t take more than an hour. You can speed up the process by going to Settings > Software Update and hit Download Updates Manually. The update weighs in at about 1.7GB, so you’ll want to be on Wi-Fi to download it.

