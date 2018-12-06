YouTube Kids now available in six more countries in Europe

YouTube Kids — the stripped down, child-friendly version of the world’s most popular video service — is now available in a further six European nations as of today. As YouTube Kids expands in Europe even further, it means that the service is now available in 49 countries globally.

Initially spotted by Android Police, this means no region locks for anyone looking to give their child safe access to family friendly videos and channels on the service.

Here are the latest nations where YouTube Kids is now available:

Albania

Croatia

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Montenegro (Living Room only)

Serbia

These former Yugoslavian nations alongside Luxembourg all have full access to the service with the only exception being Montenegro. We have no idea why there is only Living Room access for those in Montenegro ,but it’s a start — hopefully it will expand to full access soon though. This comes shortly after YouTube Kids was made available on Smart Displays.

