Messages 3.9 preps spam protection and calendar, file sharing [APK Insight]

This week, Google reiterated that Messages with RCS is its primary communication service for consumers. Messages 3.9 is rolling out today with work on spam protection and more types of file sharing, including calendar and documents.

Spam protection

Like the Google Phone app, Messages is now working on spam protection that involves sending “some data about your messages” to Google for analysis. However, Google notes that it will not be reading the “content” of the text message.

<string name=”conversation_list_spam_popup_learn_more”>Learn more</string> <string name=”conversation_list_spam_popup_negative”>Manage in Settings</string> <string name=”conversation_list_spam_popup_paragraph”>To help protect against spam some data about your messages, but not any content, is sent to Google.</string> <string name=”conversation_list_spam_popup_positive”>OK</string> <string name=”conversation_list_spam_popup_title”>New! Spam protection</string>

Options to enable/disable spam protection will be available in settings.

<string name=”spam_detection_pref_key”>spam_detection_enabled</string> <string name=”spam_detection_pref_title”>Enable spam protection</string> <string name=”spam_preference_info_text”>To detect spam, some info about your messages is sent to Google without including the actual content or your phone number. Learn more <string name=”spam_settings”>Spam protection</string> <string name=”spam_settings_activity_title”>Spam protection</string> <string name=”spam_settings_pref_key”>spam_settings</string>

Calendar and files sharing

After adding contact sharing, Messages 3.9 is working on sharing calendar events as a .vcs file.

<string name=”calendar_file_content_description”>Calendar file</string>

<string name=”vcs_file_extensions”>.vcs</string>

Meanwhile, sharing other file types is also in development, with a handful of icons found in Messages 3.9. This includes documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. A related change sees attachments be downloaded and saved rather than the existing action of sharing.

<string name=”unsupported_file_save_alert”>Save attachment to Downloads?</string> <string name=”unsupported_file_save_cancel”>Cancel</string>

RCS Chat and dual-SIM

With Verizon beginning to roll out Universal Profile RCS for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL this week, new strings in Messages 3.9 make note of multi-SIM devices.

<string name=”conversation_list_fast_track_paragraph_experiment”>Agree to the %1$s and %2$s to turn on chat features from Google. Chat features use Wi‑Fi and data.</string> <string name=”conversation_list_fast_track_paragraph_multi_sim_experiment”>Agree to the %1$s and %2$s to turn on chat features from Google on \”%3$s\” (SIM %4$d)</string> <string name=”conversation_list_fast_track_tos_experiment”>Agree to the %1$s and %2$s to turn on chat features from Google</string>

