You can now make donations on Android right from the Google Play Store

The holidays are a time for giving to those in need, especially following recent natural disasters. Google has long made it easy to give from Search, but is now simplifying the process even further with donations on Android right from the Google Play Store.

Given that your payment information is already populated in the app and media store, it makes for an especially streamlined and fast process on mobile devices. To donate, users can start by visiting play.google.com/donate to open the Play Store automatically.

This will load a special Google Play collection that lists the charities as banners, with summaries specifying disaster relief, closing the gender gap in tech, medical care, and clean water. You can tap “Donate now” and give in $5, $25, $50, $100, or $200 increments. Google notes that 100% of your contribution goes to the selected nonprofit.

This Play Store feature is rolling out over the coming days to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Supported U.S. organizations are below, and include technology initiatives that Google has worked with in the past like “Girls Who Code.”

American Red Cross : The American National Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

: The American National Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. charity: water : charity: water is on a mission to solve the water crisis and reinvent charity for a new generation by bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

: charity: water is on a mission to solve the water crisis and reinvent charity for a new generation by bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Doctors Without Borders USA : Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides medical relief to the victims of war, disease, and natural or man-made disasters, without regard to race, religion or political affiliation.

: Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides medical relief to the victims of war, disease, and natural or man-made disasters, without regard to race, religion or political affiliation. Girls Who Code : Girls Who Code programs work to inspire, educate, and equip girls with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities.

: Girls Who Code programs work to inspire, educate, and equip girls with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. International Rescue Committe e: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover, and gain control of their future. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 25 offices across the U.S.

e: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover, and gain control of their future. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 25 offices across the U.S. Room to Read : Room to Read seeks to transform the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education.

: Room to Read seeks to transform the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Save the Children : Save the Children works to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. From providing emergency assistance to promoting children’s rights, they transform children’s lives and futures.

: Save the Children works to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. From providing emergency assistance to promoting children’s rights, they transform children’s lives and futures. UNICEF : The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories. They help save children’s lives by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories. They help save children’s lives by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. World Food Program USA : World Food Program USA brings people together to support the lifesaving work of the United Nations World Food Programme, the global leader in the fight to end hunger.

: World Food Program USA brings people together to support the lifesaving work of the United Nations World Food Programme, the global leader in the fight to end hunger. World Wildlife Fund US: World Wildlife Fund US is part of a global network which has worked for more than 50 years to protect the future of nature. World Wildlife Fund’s mission is to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: