YouTube Music now features Top 100 songs and music videos from YouTube Charts

Earlier this year, YouTube introduced revamped music Charts that reveal trending songs, artists, and other metrics by country. These local and global top lists are now being integrated into YouTube Music for quick browsing and instant listening.

YouTube Charts will be available in YouTube Music as Top 100 playlists for songs and music videos, as well as a Top 20 for “Trending.” Google calls this data from video view counts “the most accurate reflection of what’s happening in music culture,” given that there are more than “1 billion global music fans on YouTube each month.”

Three country-specific charts will be accompanied by two global lists, with specifics of how each insight is calculated available below. As playlists, listeners can easily add songs on a chart to their library for posterity and offline playback. Meanwhile, the entire playlist can be saved to your account for quick access, while all 100 songs can automatically be downloaded and updated every week.

When live, users will see a new Top charts section with a carousel of the five playlists. It will appear alongside other carousel recommendations, with a reload of the Home feed today already loading the new section. It joins the Hotlist tab in YouTube Music that shows new, cool, and trending music on the service.

YouTube Charts will be available in all 29 countries YouTube Music is currently available in and is rolling out beginning today.

Top 100 Songs: The most played songs on YouTube (global and local charts available)

The Top Songs chart combines the number of views of a song on YouTube (including the official music video, official song used in user-generated content and lyric videos). The Top Songs chart is updated weekly on Sunday at 12 p.m. PST. Each country will get both a global and country-specific version of this chart.

Top 100 Music Videos: The most viewed music videos (global and local charts available)

The Top Music Videos chart goes beyond the song and gives fans the chance to dive into the most viewed official music videos on the platform. Top Videos is updated weekly on Sunday at 12 p.m. PST. Each country will get both a global and country-specific version of this chart.

Top 20 Trending (local chart)

The new Trending chart is updated multiple times a day to provide a unique, real-time view of the hottest new music fans are enjoying in a specific country. The Trending chart is YouTube’s first dedicated external signal of the most-viewed new music on the platform, providing an instant snapshot of what is driving music culture.

