Latest open beta updates for OnePlus 6, 6T deliver app improvements, bug fixes, more

Hot on the heels of the Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 comes the Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6T, whilst the Oxygen OS Open Beta 10 is heading to OnePlus 6. Both update packages bring with them a slew of system improvements, updates and UI tweaks with a focus on the display and color.

We saw OnePlus drop the first Open Beta just over a week ago and it seems their software team has already found a few issues to squash in that short space of time.

In a post on the Official OnePlus forums, Manu J. — as usual — gave the lowdown on the update which includes improved screen brightness controls, Call History UI tweaks and general bug fixes amongst a few other minor updates for both devices.

Both changelogs are identical, so OnePlus 6 users don’t miss out on anything that OnePlus 6T users are getting. Interestingly, this update now adds caller ID for India OnePlus users for the very first time. We’re sure that this is a massive benefit and one that finally doesn’t require a third-party app to better understand unknown callers. The full changelog is available below.

Changelog System Improvements for screen brightness control Confirm pin without tapping √ for app locker Improved color adaptation for navigation bar when using third party apps General bug fixes and system stability improvements

Phone Added the caller identification feature (For India only) Improved UI for Call History

Gallery Added create a collection, copy and move photos features New illustrations and design on blank pages General Bug fixes and overall experience improvements

Launcher Added recommended tools in Toolbox Improved UI for category tags in app drawer



It’s important to know that, as this is beta software, it is sometimes not as stable as official Oxygen OS OTAs. By installing this update, you accept that there are potential risks. With that said, as a OnePlus 6 Open Beta user I have had little to no issue with any update thus far but have yet to get the OTA notification.

Beyond that, it is also worth noting that to leave the Open Beta will require a full install and clean flash (full wipe of all data and cache). We also do not recommend OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition users to go down the route of the Open Beta as there are reports that this will remove exclusive features such as boot animations and customization options.

Want to join the Oxygen OS Open Beta?

Download the Open beta build from your OnePlus 6T device by clicking [here]. Move the installation to the root directory. Apply a local system update: Settings > System Updates > Local upgrade > Install Now. Reboot to apply the update.

