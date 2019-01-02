Oxygen OS OTA for OnePlus 6 adds Bluetooth EQ, Nightscape improvements, OnePlus 5, 5T get improved Wi-Fi

The latest Oxygen OS OTAs are rolling out for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6. Oxygen OS 9.0.3 for the OnePlus 6 includes a host of performance improvements including camera fixes and a new Bluetooth equalizer.

OnePlus has been really cranking out the updates over the past few weeks, with the Open Beta Program getting particular attention. With the OnePlus 6T getting a Bluetooth Equalizer, the team has now ported that over for OnePlus 6 users in Oxygen OS 9.0.3.

The updates are similar but the OnePlus 6 does get a few core feature updates over the OnePlus 5 and 5T – which is to be expected given it is a newer handset. Of these improvements, the standout fixes will no doubt be the overall improved camera performance – especially in Nightscape mode.

Beyond camera improvements, the OnePlus 6 gets the December 2018 security patch and some VoLTE connection profiles for Bouygues users in France. Then there are some Bluetooth and Wi-Fi stability increases which are always welcome.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users also get Wi-Fi stability improvements, but see the biggest updates to the display. There are sRGB and Reading Mode optimizations alongside Screen Casting fixes.

All of this update information comes directly from the Official OnePlus forums where Manu J went into detail on the update for the OnePlus 6 devices and both OnePlus 5 devices.

Oxygen OS 9.0.3 for OnePlus 6

Changelog

System Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Improved Nightscape performance Improved slow-motion performance Optimized image processing

Earphone Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

Communication Support VoLTE for Bouygues FR



Oxygen OS 9.0.1 for OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T

Changelog

System Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection Optimized sRGB display mode Optimized Reading mode Fixed issue with 4G VoLTE toggle missing Fixed random reboots when Screen Casting



As is almost always the case, these updates are being rolled out in stages, so expect an OTA notification in the coming days. You can manually check by heading to Settings > Software Updates to see if you can force the update too.

