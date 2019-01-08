Recent update for T-Mobile OnePlus 6T breaking Google Pay and Play Protect

Users of the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T might want to skip the most recent update after reports that it seemingly disables key Google Pay and Play Protect functions.

That’s a pretty significant bug if you ask us, firstly if you have already installed the A6013_34_181228 update, we’d suggest keeping a spare payment card on you until a patch rolls out. T-Mobile users reported the issues after the update dropped over the weekend (via TMoNews).

In the device Settings, affected devices are showing as no longer Play Protect certified, which can cause some significant issues with apps installed on the device and prevents Google Pay from working correctly.

Reports of these issues surfaced over on Reddit, OnePlus’s Official forums and on XDA Developers forums too. So this really is affecting quite a substantial number of T-Mobile OnePlus 6T users out there.

How to check your OnePlus 6T device Play Protect status

Open the Google Play Store app Google Play. Tap Menu and then Settings Under “Play Protect certification,” you’ll see if your device is Play Protect certified.

T-Mobile has not yet commented on the issues affecting users, but this is a pretty big bug so we expect a fix to come out pretty soon.

