LG seemingly ends all support for LG G5 and LG V20

It seems that the LG G5 and LG V20 are no longer in any company plans for support after XDA Developers team and forum members found that both devices are no longer listed on LG’s Security Bulletin webpages.

This is a massive blow to an already shrinking market share by the South Korean brand, who have seemingly fallen down the pecking order in terms of sales and recognition globally. The LG G5 was a bold smartphone, the modular battery pack and extra mods could have been awesome, but instead ended up being pretty shoddy in practice.

Anyone with either device will be disappointed to hear this news as it means no future updates, security patches, or anything else for that matter. Anyone hoping for Android Pie on either device, well, we’re sorry to be the bearers of bad news. You’ll be stuck on Android Oreo, at least officially.

What’s more damning is that LG had originally promised two years of software and security updates for the LG V20, but doesn’t meet the commitment as it avoids an Android Pie update. Overall, this is just massively disappointing news.

