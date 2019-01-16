Google raising G Suite Basic, Business pricing for first time since launch

The enterprise market is highly lucrative with Google throwing its full weight behind serving businesses and the enterprise. G Suite encompasses the company’s productivity and collaboration offerings, and later this year is seeing a slight price increase.

While G Suite pricing hasn’t changed over the past decade, Google has added a slew of new products and functionality. The latest focusses on applying machine learning to increase productivity. For example, Gmail added Smart Compose to help compete full messages, while Smart Reply in Hangouts Chat works similarly. Meanwhile, the company has been applying the Google Material Theme to offer a unified design.

To “reflect this value,” Google announced two incremental list price increases today. The entry G Suite Basic Edition with 30GB of cloud storage is jumping $1 to $6 per user/month. Meanwhile, G Suite Business Edition is now $12 per user/month (from $10), or the “local currency equivalent where applicable.”

The middle tier features unlimited storage, archiving, “Low-code app development,” smart search, and audit reports geared for larger organizations. All editions feature Gmail, Calendar, Hangouts Chat, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as support. The premium Enterprise Edition remains at $25 per user/month.

These increases will apply globally with local market adjustments for certain regions. Pricing for G Suite Enterprise Edition customers will not change.

Existing customers on the Flexible Plan will see the increase on April 2, 2019. Those on the Annual Plan will see the price bump when renewing after April.

Additionally, for those Basic and Business Edition customers who receive their bill from Google, we’ll send an email with details specific to their domains no later than February 28, 2019. Any customer that licenses G Suite through a reseller should hear from their partners directly regarding the new pricing, or they can reach out to their partners proactively.

