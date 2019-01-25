Android Pie roll-out being prepped for Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play

Last month, we saw Android Pie head to the Moto G6 Plus, but were disappointed that the two other devices in the G6 series were left wanting. It appears that Motorola are now gearing up for an Android Pie roll-out for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play.

According to reports via XDA Developers, a limited roll-out of Android Pie for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play has already begun in Brazil with a wider roll-out expected imminently.

A screengrab from one Brazilian Moto G6 user shows the update, which includes the January security patch alongside the full Android Pie update. The build number for the Moto G6 is listed as PPS29.55-10, while the Moto G6 Plus is listed as PPP29.44.

The update includes a number of bug fixes and performance improvements and, as we mentioned, the January security patch. There is also mention of the future security updates, with the changelog stating that “Motorola has made changes related to future security updates on your device”, it’s unclear what this means for G6 users though.

Even though that is good news, the update has brought one pretty big issue: Google Pay functionality has been compromised and now is failing to work. That means that Motorola will likely be holding back a wider roll-out until Google Pay functionality is restored.

