Patent filings reveal a possible design for the rumored foldable Motorola RAZR

The original RAZR V3 flip phone was a phenomenal success. So seeing the company seemingly file and then obtain patents for a foldable Motorola RAZR 2019 smartphone is bound to attract attention.

Whilst we are now starting to see manufacturers adopt foldable designs for smart devices — including Samsung no less — it’s still pretty unclear if we will ever see foldable devices really become mainstream. Especially as a folding smartphone, at least at this point in time, doesn’t seem to have many benefits over a standard non-folding device.

Either way, after we heard that this new RAZR device could cost as much as $1,500, we were intrigued as to what it could potentially look like. Would it be clamshell or more like a book-style that the Samsung Galaxy F looks set to adopt.

Our intrigue has been sated though by these patent filings that show a potential design for this rumored RAZR device. This potential design does mimic that of the original pretty well, with the iconic clamshell design seemingly intact.

That also includes a secondary display on the upper half of the back panel just above the folding portion, which you can imagine would be great for a quick glance at notifications without having to open the handset. There also appears to be a cutout on the bottom half that could also be home to a fingerprint scanner or simply the iconic Motorola logo dimple.

There is a notch on the folding display too, which plays host to an earpiece, whereas everywhere else is simply a retread of the original RAZR V3 design — or at least it looks like it from these sketches.

There is very little detail beyond these sketches as to what we can expect, although if this device ever makes it to market we would imagine it to run Android.

What do you think? Is a foldable RAZR the road to success for Motorola or is it D.O.A? Let us know in the comments section.

