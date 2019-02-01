Huawei teases its 5G-capable foldable phone ahead of MWC, to launch February 24th

Samsung is set to launch its foldable phone at an Unpacked event later this month, but today Huawei is teasing its own reveal for just a few days later. Apparently, Huawei will announce its own foldable phone on February 24th.

Revealed in a Twitter post early this morning, Huawei has confirmed that it will launch a foldable phone of some sort at MWC 2019 later this month. The details are largely unclear on this device, but based on the teaser image we can gather that the company’s device won’t follow Samsung’s example of an outer display and interior display, but rather a single display that folds backward.

Huawei confirmed the launch of a foldable phone last week at the company’s 5G launch event. Apparently, this foldable will also be the first of its form factor to support 5G connectivity.

Given the fact that Samsung will beat Huawei to the punch by a few days, the addition of 5G may turn a few more heads if Samsung’s device doesn’t offer the same. Regardless, we’ve just got a couple of short weeks to wait for both Samsung and Huawei to launch their respective foldable smartphones. For obvious reasons, though, Huawei’s likely won’t come to the US.

