Google redesigns Assistant’s built-in list of features and commands

Since launching in 2016, Google Assistant has expanded from speakers to phones, headphones, and Smart Displays. Each platform has a way to surface all of Assistant’s capabilities, with the phone interface recently tweaking the “What can you do?” list of commands and features.

Since launch, asking “What can you do?” to Assistant on phones would surface a carousel of commands grouped by a general topic. Meanwhile, “What can you do” was once also a straight list of capabilities sorted by device before Google replaced it with the current Explore directory of Actions.

The command in Assistant was revamped in the past few months from that carousel interface to a grid of cards with colorful icons. It is very much in the style of last year’s Smart Display-inspired revamp of the phone experience by being more touch-friendly and interactive.

This list is more comprehensive than before with 35 capabilities listed that range from smart home commands (Control lighting) to queries (Find stores, Check sports scores) and other tools built into Search (Convert units, Get random number).

Check financial markets Get directions Manage personal info Remember important info Check news Get good news Manage photos Set alarms Check sport scores Get info about animals and plants Manage reminders Set timers Check weather Get info about history and events Manage shopping lists Translate Control lighting Get nutrition facts Notes and Lists Use calculator Covert units Get random numbers Play audiobook Find fast food recipes Get trivia Play fun sounds Find food and drink Have fun Play games Find services Manage messages Play music Find stores Manage orders Play podcasts

For example, “Control lighting” will load a card that features available commands like specifying specific rooms and the ability to check the on/off status. These cards are in the same style as other commands by centering items and using rounded lists.

The phone revamp is similar to the Explore feature at the very right of the card feed on Google Home Hub, though Smart Displays use stock live imagery as section headers.

This widely available update comes as Google just revamped the carousel of suggested actions in the Assistant panel on phone that we spotted this morning. Both reflect how Google is working to surface all the things Assistant can do for users.

Dylan contributed to this article

