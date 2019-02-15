9to5Google Daily 224: Samsung stories galore!

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Samsung opening Apple Store-like retail outlets in New York, LA and Houston
- Galaxy Note 8 full Android Pie update now rolling out in Eastern Europe
- Entire upcoming Samsung wearable line leaks via Gear Wearable app [Gallery]
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ now receiving fourth Android Pie beta update
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e officially unveiled with copycat iPad Pro design, $399 price tag
- Samsung Galaxy S10: Everything to expect at Unpacked 2019 [Video]
- Lenovo’s Smart Display returns to $100 for 8-inch, $150 for 10-inch (Reg. up to $250)
- 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) | Twitter
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support 9to5Google Daily! Related to this episode: