Galaxy S8 and S8+ now receiving fourth Android Pie beta update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are getting a fourth Android Pie beta update, which is rolling out right now.

We have already seen that the Galaxy Note 8 has started getting a full Android Pie release in Eastern European markets right off the back of a fourth Android Pie beta. So it comes as no surprise that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now seeing this update (via SamMobile).

This beta update will put users on G950FXXU4ZSB9 and G955FXXU4ZSB9 firmware for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, respectively. It brings with it a series of bug fixes and improvements, the most notable of which is an error that stopped NFC from functioning correctly.

Beyond that, it also resolves a few other core issues such as devices freezing after opening the recent app drawer or the stock keyboard disappearing entirely while dialing a number.

The full changelog includes a host of other fixes. All of which are fully detailed in the screenshot below.

This is likely the last Galaxy S8 Android Pie beta update, with reports that the stable release is heading out to the Galaxy Note 8 in Eastern Europe, we expect the Galaxy S8 to follow suit very, very soon.

