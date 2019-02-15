Galaxy Note 8 full Android Pie update now rolling out in Eastern Europe

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 get four separate Android Pie beta programs prior to this point. Now, unlocked Note 8 users in Eastern Europe are seeing the full One UI OTA hit their devices.

It’s great that Samsung seems to has turned a corner in the past few weeks and months, with even the four-year-old Samsung Galaxy S6 receiving the January security patch. Maybe this is the start of a commitment to improving all software updates.

Back to the Note 8 update, this news comes via Reddit user /u/Teo_Yanchev, who posted a screengrab of the update being downloaded to their unlocked Galaxy Note 8 device.

The full One UI overhaul also brings with it the February 2019 security patch and weighs in at a pretty hefty 1.9GB. As this is such a large upgrade over the previous Android Oreo Samsung Experience UI, you could kind of expect such a massive OTA file size.

Build numbers N950FXXU5DSB2, N950FOXM5DSB2, N950FXXU5DSB1 are rolling out right now to anyone in Eastern Europe — Bulgaria to be precise. There are no reports of users in other regions as yet, but we do expect the update to be rolling out worldwide in the coming days.

We’re not entirely sure if this update brings the Night Mode scheduling that we’ve recently seen the Galaxy S9 and S9+ receive. If not, we expect a further update to head out in the next couple of weeks to add this neat little feature amongst a few other bug fixes and tweaks.

For anyone with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, get excited as we’ve seen with the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9, this update almost changes the entire experience with your device. It’s also worth pointing out that the Samsung update roadmap did state that the Android Pie update would come this month. Again, kudos has to be given to Samsung for keeping their word on this update schedule so long as it continues.

