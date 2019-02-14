Galaxy S9 and S9+ update brings ability to schedule Night mode, February security patch

A new software update is rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ that brings the February security patch plus a few other features that includes the ability to schedule Night mode (via Reddit user /u/iamnotkurtcobain / SamMobile).

Oddly, this feature was missing from the stable version of the Android Pie full release, but this is a welcome addition. Once your handset has the update, all you have to do to take advantage of this feature is head to device display settings and from there you can set timers when Night mode activates.

This update also removes the blur when pulling down the notification shade, which to be honest I quite liked. I am sure that some people will like the removal of this blur though. There are also improvements to the Wi-Fi stability as well as NFC, email, and gesture control tweaks.

You’ll also get the February security patch on top of these fixes and tweaks too. That means this is the first Samsung flagship to officially get the patch, although beta software users have already got this patch. Because of this, we expect a rollout across other devices running Android Pie and One UI soon.

At present, the update is only available to users in Germany and puts the device on software version G960FXXU2CSB3and G965FXXU2CSB3 for the S9 and S9+ respectively. It’s a pretty sizeable 350 MB+ OTA download and although only currently rolling out to German users, we expect the update to expand to other global markets soon.

We’ll be sure to follow-up when we hear that this update is rolling out globally.

