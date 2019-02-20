9to5Google Daily 227: Samsung Unpacked brings Galaxy S10, Fold, Watch Active more

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first Android Foldable, available this April for $1,980
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ go official w/ ‘Infinity-O’ display, triple cameras, Snapdragon 855, $900
- Samsung announces the Galaxy S10e, the first ‘budget’ Galaxy S device
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fit is a dedicated fitness tracker with week-long battery life
- Samsung announces their latest truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds
- Samsung’s first 5G smartphone is a super-charged Galaxy S10 w/ 6.7-inch display, 4,500 mAh battery
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active goes official w/ no rotating bezel, blood pressure monitoring, $200
