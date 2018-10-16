Google Maps adds detailed charging station listings for Tesla, other electric cars 

Following recent updates focused on upgrading Commutes, Google Maps is now working to improve the experience of finding charging stations for electric vehicles. Optimized search and listings surface more detailed information like ports availability, and supports Tesla, ChargePoint, and several other networks around the world.

Searching “EV charging” or any other similar term on Google Maps will display the nearest supported stations. This is unchanged from before, but the list is now optimized for the query with several added points to quickly skim through results.

The map and list will quickly show where the station is located, along with ports availability, charging speeds, and price, as well as a quick shortcut to start navigation.

Diving deeper into a listing will note what business the station is located at, as well as pictures, ratings, reviews, and questions, just like any other business or location in Google Maps. There are also quick links to visit any relevant page or call the station.

Around the world, Google Maps is supporting networks from Tesla and ChargePoint. Additional, country-specific partners include:

US: SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink

UK: Chargemaster, Pod Point

AU & NZ: Chargefox

According to Google, this feature is rolling out today on Android and iOS, and coming to the desktop web in the coming weeks.

