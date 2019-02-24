Android One quietly gets a new logo alongside MWC product launches

Android One has been around for a couple of years now, and the program has seen dozens of product launches in that time. Now, Google is giving the Android One brand a small refresh thanks to a brand new logo which quietly debuted recently.

In the past couple of weeks, Google has quietly swapped out the Android One logo on the program’s official site for a new two-tone design. It more clearly separates the words in the logo, as well as ditching the four colors that previously appeared under the “one” portion of the design. Our own Abner Li notes that it appears this change was made in mid-February.

Presumably, this change was made for the sake of clarity and also to better transfer over to smartphones. The logo is embellished on the back of each Android One device, and the previous design always looked just a bit off without the signature Google colors. This new design looks better in one color on the back of devices. The prominent use of green also aligns better with the regular Android logo on Google’s site and advertising.

New Android One logo (left), Old Android One logo (right)

Today’s launch of the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 brings this new logo to the forefront, with both devices engraving it onto their rears. Interestingly, Nokia’s other big launch today still uses the older Android One logo. Most likely, Android One launches from this point forward will use this new logo on their designs.

Nokia 4.2 (left) and Nokia 3.2 (right) w/ new Android One logo

