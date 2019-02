For most users, Google Drive is their primary homepage when interacting with the web suite of productivity apps. However, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on the web also have dedicated homepages, with all three recently gaining Material Theme tweaks.

Google Drive on the web was one of the first apps to see the Google Material Theme at I/O 2018. The document editors followed last month, and now the homepage for each of these apps is getting tweaks. These sites provide users with direct access to that file type — free of folders and other uploaded content — just like the Android and iOS counterparts.

Before this design revamp, the app bar for each of these three services was already tweaked to match Drive, Gmail, and Calendar. The app icon appears alongside the name at the left, with a search bar featuring rounded corners next to it.

The rest of the page now takes advantage of Google Sans, while the “Start a new document” section of templates features a much brighter background. No longer dark gray, it makes for a less jarring look. The “Blank” document button also leverages the new four-colored “plus” sign in line with Google Drive and other G Suite applications

Other tweaks include new Material Theme icons with bold outlines and hollow interiors. Overall, this is another minor Google Material Theme revamp, but one that brings consistency with the primary Drive homepage.

