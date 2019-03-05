9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessory Gold Box from $7.50, Google WiFi OnHub Router $79, Amazon SSD Sale from $40, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker 1-day Amazon Gold Box from $7.50: Deals on USB-C gear, Lightning cables, much more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more
ASUS Google WiFi OnHub Router drops to new Amazon low at $79 (Reg. $100), more from $76
Sabrent solid-state storage deals start at $40 via Amazon: Thunderbolt 3 external, NVMe, more
The latest iTunes movie bundle sale starts at $10, deals on 4K films, $1 HD rentals, more
Fresh Apple Watch Series 3 LTE deals start at $259 via B&H (tax savings in select states)
Your choice of five colors highlight this leather Apple Watch band deal: $7.50 (Reg. $15+)
Take $299 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB, now on sale for $1,500 via Amazon
Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $999 shipped tax savings for some shoppers ($300 off)
JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
MORE NEW DEALS:
adidas Spring Break Sale cuts up to 30% off Ultraboosts, apparel & more from $26 shipped
Here’s a rare adidas gift card deal: $60 for $50 w/ free email delivery + more
- Amazon has marked down some of HyperX’s best gaming accessories, today only from $15
- This Optoma 1080p Projector shoots a 300-inch screen for a low of $339 (Refurb, Orig. $1,199)
- Don’t miss Panasonic’s Eneloop Power Pack w/ 12 rechargeable batteries + charger for $35
- Save 30% on a two-pack of TP-Link’s Energy Monitoring Smart plugs at $35 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: TicWatch Pro and TicHome Mini Bundle $250 ($350 value), more
- Sleep tracking and seven-day battery life highlight the Fitbit Alta HR at $84 (Reg. $130)
- Monoprice takes up to 33% off select monitors from $200 shipped: 32-inch 4K HDR $320, more
- iPad or MacBook Pro Lowepro Passport Backpack for $25 (Reg. $40)
- Let Eufy’s RoboVac 11S Slim clean for $180 shipped (Reg. $230)
- New Roku Alexa skill enables voice control for cord-cutters on streaming boxes, select TVs
- Sony’s PlayStation Classic is now down to $40 shipped (33% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: A Way Out $18, Octopath Traveler $50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: JamUp Pro, Phase 10 Pro, X Drummer, more
- Turn your KitchenAid Stand Mixer into a food grinder with this $25 attachment (Reg. up to $50)
- Stock up on AmazonFresh ground coffee: 3-Packs from $11 Prime shipped
- This classic Brown Sunburst Fender Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar is now $400 (Reg. $600)
- Amazon’s baseball Gold Box has you ready for opening day, deals from just $5
- Take your DIY craft game next level w/ the Silhouette CAMEO 3 Bundle at $185 (Reg. $250+)
- WaterField launches a pair of new leather minimalist wallets starting from just $39
- GAP Factory revamps your look with up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- Levi’s Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items with steals on jeans & more from just $21
- The North Face jackets, vests, accessories & more up to 60% off at Macy’s from $30
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 05, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more
Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with on-trend items from $19
Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C
- Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons
- Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
- New Sony CFexpress memory cards yield 1,700MB/s speeds & work in extreme conditions
- A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more
- “Hey Alexa, mow my yard…” The new Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower sports AWD, more
- Target to compete against Amazon and Walmart with its new ‘Plus’ third-party seller program
- Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NAS for Time Machine, more
- Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience
- Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50