Report: Walmart developing affordable Android tablet w/ Pie, 8-inch display

Android tablets have largely been disappointing over the years, but the advantage for many of them has been pricing. Now, Walmart is reportedly working on two Android tablets.

According to Bloomberg, a Walmart spokesperson has confirmed that the company is developing an Android tablet, but declined to share any further details. So far, we don’t know what the pricing or release date looks like just yet.

The Android tablet will reportedly be a part of the Walmart brand ONN which currently offers many accessories and other gadgets. FCC documentation reveals an 8-inch Android tablet which clearly has a pretty cheap design. The body appears to be a matte plastic and has a rear-facing speaker. Cameras are seen on both sides of the device.

XDA-Developers’ Mishaal Rahman further reports a specification list for the device. Apparently, it will run on top of Android 9 Pie with a 1280×800 display. Further, it will offer a MediaTek MT8163 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s also a 3,500 mAh battery and a microUSB cable which comes with a 2A charger. He further mentions that there is a 10-inch version of the device.

As mentioned, there’s no indication yet of when the new Walmart Android tablet will make its official debut. Given the FCC listing, though, it seems likely it will be in the next few months. Looking at the spec list, I’d speculate a price under $200 as well.

