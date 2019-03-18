Huawei P30 Pro press renders leak, Samsung reportedly providing OLED display

Huawei is getting ready to launch its latest generation of flagship smartphones in the P30 family. Today, we’re getting new official-looking press renders of both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, as well as rumors of Samsung providing the display component.

The best gifts for Android users

Courtesy of the folks at MySmartPrice, we’ve got a fresh look at both of Huawei’s upcoming devices in high-quality press renders that hide no details. As detailed in past leaks, we can see the difference between these two devices coming down to the rear camera arrays, including the zoom sensor on the Huawei P30 Pro.

Further, the Pro has slimmer bezels with curved glass at the edges where as the Huawei P30 opts for thicker bezels and flat glass. Both have sizeable displays and small, centered notches as well.

Both of these displays are also reportedly AMOLED panels, and according to a source out of China (via GSMArena), Samsung will be providing them. This is a welcome change from the Mate 20 Pro, which sourced displays from LG. Huawei encountered many issues with those panels, so this is likely a change for the best.

Huawei P30 Pro press renders

Huawei P30 press renders

More on Huawei:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: