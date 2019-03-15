Huawei has developed its own OS just to combat any potential Android ban

The Chinese tech giant, that continues to grow at a staggering rate is worried about losing access to Android. Huawei has therefore developed its very own operating systems for both mobile and desktop should they be banned from using US-made products and services in the form of Android and Windows.

In an interview with German publication Die Welt, Huawei executive Richard Yu said: “We have prepared our own operating system, if it turns out we can no longer use these systems, we will be ready and have our plan B.” (via The Verge).

With Huawei suing the US government over what it calls “unconstitutional” product bans, this rocky relationship has led them to begin developing their very own as long ago as 2012 after the US opened an investigation into both Huawei and ZTE — according to the South China Morning Post.

The company maintains that it does not want to have to diverge from the Android platform with smartphones with Yu admitting that Huawei would “prefer to work with the ecosystems of Google and Microsoft,” but would make the switch to an in-house developed OS should further legal sanctions be imposed.

Huawei has already experimented with its own LiteOS on smartwatches but the usage of its own Kirin processors would ensure that the company is much better placed to manage any switch. That said, would buyers worldwide be willing to back any potential switch over to a non-Android based OS?

It’s also worth noting that Huawei might not be making strides in the US but it really has grown exponentially in global markets. The company managed to ship 10 million Mate 20 smartphones in six months without even entering the US. Even without the biggest market in North America, it’s clear that Huawei is doing just fine.

