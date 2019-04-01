Huawei P30, P30 Pro get added to list of ARCore supported devices

The Google ARCore platform is proving to be a much more widely adopted augmented reality platform than previous efforts.

With almost no restrictions on the hardware used, we are seeing more and more devices pick up support for Google’s augmented reality platform — and it grows with each new release.

ARCore’s list of supported devices has increased yet further with a fair few devices like the Moto G7 series, Nokia 8.1, and Honor View 20 recently being included. Now the latest flagships in the form of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have been added.

It’s worth noting that the as yet unannounced Moto One Vision (or P40) is also listed as being supported (via XDA-Developers). That inclusion of the One Vision points to potential wider adoption of ARCore support on upcoming mid-range handsets. The upcoming Moto One Vision is said to come with the Samsung Exynos 9610 chipset — which has clearly been deemed powerful enough to manage the real-time calculations required for the entire ARCore experience.

As it stands though, these new Huawei P30 and P30 Pro handsets can now utilize the myriad of ARCore functionality and features. That means augmented reality selfies, animated characters using Sceneform AR apps and ARCore Element integration.

More on ARCore:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: