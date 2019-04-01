Google Store ditches the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, leaves only new models

Google traditionally doesn’t keep last year’s phones around for too long, and this week the company is dropping its 2017 flagships. The Google Store officially no longer sells the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

If you head over to the Google Store this morning, you’ll notice that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are no longer listed anywhere at all (via Android Police). The timing here shouldn’t come as much of a shock, as the original Pixel and Pixel XL were also dropped from the Store around this time last year. Further, the writing was on the wall when Google Fi dropped both phones back in February.

Still, it’s a shame to see these two devices go. Despite the larger being plagued with screen issues, both devices are still solid performers today and still offer some of the best cameras on the market. However, it makes sense for Google to push focus to newer models now that stock has presumably been depleted. After all, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both see discounts often by as much as $200.

Notably, Google has completely purged the Store of the Pixel 2. You’ll still find some accessories, but the phones themselves no longer even have listing pages. If you navigate to the former Pixel 2 URL, Google redirects it to the Pixel 3’s page.

