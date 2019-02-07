Google Fi stops selling Pixel 2 XL, but will soon add Moto G7

Back in November, Google Fi received a big rebrand that dropped the “Project” status and added official support for other Android devices and iPhones. The best Google MVNO experience is found on “Designed for Fi” phones with the Moto G7 coming soon, while the Fi store has stopped selling the Pixel 2 XL.

Announced by Motorola this morning, Google confirmed that the Moto G7 is “joining Fi soon.” This affordable, mid-range phone is the most full-featured device in the G7 family with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display (2270 x 1080).

The 19:9 aspect ratio screen features a teardrop notch for a very minimal top bezel. An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is complimented by a 12-megapixel main sensor and secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth and portrait mode.

Running Android 9 Pie, it is powered by the Snapdragon 632 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Other specs include USB-C to fast charge the 3,000 mAh battery, no NFC, and a headphone jack, as well as ceramic black and clear white color variants.

Pricing starts at $299, with Google Fi likely selling the phone at the same rate. It will be available this spring as a “Designed for Fi” phone that takes advantage of network switching to give users the best signal. It joins the Android One Moto X4 and last year’s Moto G6.

Meanwhile, the Fi store has recently stopped selling the Pixel 2 XL. Up until late last month, Google was running a promotion that included a $300 service credit with the activation of 2017’s larger Made by Google phone. The MVNO did note it was a limited-time offer while supplies last.

Those interested in getting a good deal on a solid phone can visit the Google Store with a price cut to $549 for the Pixel 2 and $599 for the Pixel 2 XL.

