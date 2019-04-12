Skype adding screen sharing support to Android and iOS app when in video calls

Skype might not be the most used or the most popular video calling service any longer, but that doesn’t mean it has dwindled in support and features. The Microsoft-owned video chat application is planning on adding screen sharing to upcoming releases and has already added support for the feature in its latest beta for Android and iOS.

In a community post (via The Verge), Microsoft introduced the new feature exclusively to beta testers and is available right now. To get to grips with this new addition, you will need to sign up as a Skype Insider (or beta tester to you and me) to trial the neat new screen sharing feature.

Version 8.43.76.38 of the Skype beta brings you the ability to share your entire device display with anyone you happen to be in call with. Microsoft suggests that this could be used to show your coworkers Powerpoint presentations, which is true, but it has a wider range of usage than simply for work purposes.

Your device is no longer a limitation on getting more done with Skype. With the latest Insider build, you can now share your screen on your Android or iOS device during a call. Simply tap on … and select Share Screen to get started. Want to show your coworkers a PowerPoint presentation? Or share your swipes on dating apps? Or maybe do some online shopping with your bestie? Starting today, Skype has you covered.

I can foresee this feature turning into a ‘tech help’ function for elderly relatives or family members, and that’s actually pretty neat in reality. As for a wider release, there is no information just yet. We do expect Skype mobile screen sharing to roll out to all mobile users in the not-too-distant future though.

