Source: Google Pixel 3 could soon be added to T-Mobile’s lineup

Since the first model’s launch in 2016, the Google Pixel has been exclusively available — at least in the United States — either unlocked via the Google Store or purchased through Verizon. Now we’ve seen evidence that another US carrier, T-Mobile, could begin carrying last year’s Google Pixel 3, and possibly the soon-to-launch Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 as well.

First, new information from a trusted source suggests that T-Mobile is gearing up to carry the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL. The unlocked Pixel 3, and previous Pixel devices, have of course been fully compatible with the T-Mobile network since launch, but now we’ve seen evidence that T-Mobile will actually begin selling the device itself as well.

In separate but related news, we can confirm via another source familiar with the matter that T-Mobile has begun testing the Google Pixel 3a for compatibility with its network, signaling that the device will be supported by T-Mobile just as the previous three years of Google Pixel devices have. That’s not surprising at all, really.

9to5Google’s Take

While we don’t have any information on whether T-Mobile will carry the Pixel 3a or Google Pixel 4, last year’s flagship Pixel 3 becoming available through the carrier suggests either device’s availability as possible. If Verizon exclusivity ends, perhaps the Google Pixel 4 could be the first Pixel flagship that’s available via US carriers other than Verizon.

Alternatively, there are scenarios in which T-Mobile may begin selling the Pixel 3 and 3 XL while Verizon still maintains some level of exclusivity. Perhaps the Google Pixel 4 will be available on more carriers than just Verizon, but Verizon will retain exclusivity with the Pixel 3a. Or perhaps the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 will both remain exclusive to Verizon while last year’s model will start appearing elsewhere this year.

There’s a lot that’s still unclear, but regardless, it seems the Pixel’s carrier availability situation is about to change. While staying exclusive to Verizon has surely been a benefit for Google Pixel exposure in its first years, it could also be seen as a bottleneck to the lineup’s continued growth.

