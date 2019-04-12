Alphabet Scoop 049: Google Pixel 3a/Pixel 4 leaks, Nest Hub Max, Google Cloud Next

- Apr. 12th 2019 12:10 pm PT

0

This week we talk about some more Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 4 leaks, the seemingly incoming Nest Hub Max, and a week of news from Google Cloud Next.

Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google PodcastsiTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Wednesday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Thursday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Hosts:

Links:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google PodcastsApple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.

Guides

Alphabet Scoop

Alphabet Scoop

Alphabet Scoop is 9to5Google's official podcast. Listen now!
Podcast

Podcast

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800