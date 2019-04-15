OnePlus 7 may launch on May 14th with ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ adding to the ‘series’

OnePlus has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and the company is continually gaining traction with its new releases. According to one well-known leaker, the OnePlus 7 release date could be in less than a month, and will come with the “OnePlus 7 Pro” alongside it.

Ishan Agarwal on Twitter claims that his sources have confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will see a global release date of May 14th, just a month from now. Ishan mentions a global launch in his tweet, suggesting that the phone will launch in most regions on that day. Given the pattern of previous launches from the company, that’s not much of a surprise.

What is new, though, is that apparently, OnePlus will be launching two phones on that date. Alongside the normal OnePlus 7, we’ll also see the OnePlus 7 Pro if a leaked image is correct. With the tagline “Go Beyond Speed,” there’s not much known about the OnePlus 7 Pro at the moment.

This new device could end up being a name for the 5G OnePlus device that’s been teased for ages, or it could just be a supercharged, more expensive version of the device like last year’s McLaren Edition OnePlus 6T. Either way, it’s something for OnePlus fans to be excited about.

Okay, so I'm gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on "14th May" 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus' Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019

Of course, it’s important to take this all with a grain of salt. No leaker has a perfect track record, and OnePlus has yet to even tease this date as they have in the past.

