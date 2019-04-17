OnePlus 7 Pro leak details QHD+ 90Hz display, larger battery, stereo speakers

With barely a month to go until the next OnePlus launch event, details are coming out regarding the company’s new smartphones. This morning, a fresh leak details the display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it’s the biggest upgrade in OnePlus history.

The best gifts for Android users

According to Ishan Argawal and Android Central, OnePlus is preparing its first upgrade from 1080p. Since the OnePlus One, every single device from the company has included a 1080p display, with recent models adjusted for taller aspect ratios.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the higher-end of the two main models coming next month, OnePlus is apparently opting for a Quad HD+ display. The exact specification is unclear since we don’t know the aspect ratio, though. The Super AMOLED panel is expected to measure in at 6.64-inches with no notches or cutouts to be seen.

More interestingly, this display will also be a 90Hz panel. Most Android devices pack standard 60Hz panels, so this is a pretty notable change as well. To date, the only major devices with higher refresh rate displays have been the Razer Phone (both generations) and the ASUS ROG.

Further, this morning’s leak pins the battery size at 4,000 mAh. That’s only 300 mAh more than the OnePlus 6T, but it’s still a welcome upgrade considering the more power-hungry display. The same 30W Warp Charging that came with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will come with this device as well.

Rounding out this leak, there’s a mention of stereo speakers, as well as further confirmation of the May 14th launch. There’s also a mention of the triple-camera array with an ultrawide sensor.

More on OnePlus 7:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: