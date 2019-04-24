Wear OS 2.24 preps in-app eSIM manager, reveals more about ‘Tiles’ [APK Insight]

The last major system-level update to Wear OS introduced Android 9 Pie, with more watches seeing the update since the start of 2019. Brands are still releasing devices, but the Snapdragon Wear 3100 has yet to see wide adoption. An update to the Wear OS companion today reveals that future devices might feature eSIM.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

eSIM manager

To date, most cellular Wear OS devices have featured an actual SIM card slot. There is a notable size impact on the watch, but fortunately eSIMs can remedy this issue. Phones like the Pixel 3 already leverage this technology so that pertinent details are virtualized, which also makes switching carriers much more convenient.

Wear OS 2.24 suggests the companion app is adding an eSIM manager. Users can enable, set up, and delete carriers. Users can also check on “Status” and “Watch number,” as well as manage other “Carrier settings.”

An updated variant of the Huawei Watch 2 last May that was only released in China already leverages eSIM. Given that this version of the Wear OS companion app is meant for non-China markets with Google Play services, the first international watch with eSIM support might be coming soon.

<string name=”esim_delete_button_text”>Delete</string> <string name=”esim_delete_carrier_message_title”>Delete carrier?</string> <string name=”esim_delete_profile”>Delete carrier</string> <string name=”esim_disable_button_text”>Disable</string> <string name=”esim_disable_carrier_message_title”>Disable carrier?</string> <string name=”esim_disable_profile”>Disable carrier</string> <string name=”esim_disconnect_message”>”You’ll immediately disconnect this device from the network. This will not unsubscribe you from your carrier.”</string> <string name=”esim_enable_profile”>Enable carrier</string> <string name=”esim_profile_disabled”>Disabled</string> <string name=”esim_profile_enabled”>Enabled</string> <string name=”esim_profile_status”>Status</string> <string name=”esim_set_up_text”>Setup carrier</string> <string name=”esim_settings_title”>Carrier settings</string> <string name=”esim_watch_number”>Watch number</string>

Tiles

Version 2.23 from last month revealed a new “Tiles” UI concept that provides “quick access to information and actions, such as your fitness goals, upcoming events and weather information.” Similar in concept to complications, today’s update provides more details.

<string name=”tile_card_description”>Get quick access to things you need to know and get done</string> <string name=”tile_card_open”>Go to Tiles</string> <string name=”tile_card_title”>Choose your Tiles</string>

The Wear OS app will feature a Tiles section where users can add and arrange order on the watch. There is a “5-Tile limit.”

<string name=”added_all_current_tiles”>”You’ve added all current Tiles”</string> <string name=”alert_tile_count_limit_reached”>5-Tile limit: To add a new Tile, first swipe one away. Then try again.</string> <string name=”copy”>Copy</string> <string name=”drag_button_label”>Hold and drag to reorder tiles</string>

<string name=”message_remove_and_reorder”>Swipe right to remove the tile. Use the handle to drag and drop your Tiles.</string> <string name=”message_reorder_tile_position”>Position %d</string> <string name=”message_tile_added”>%s tile is added</string> <string name=”message_tile_removed”>%s tile is removed</string> <string name=”no_tiles_title”>Choose some Tiles for your watch</string>

How to update?

Wear OS 2.24 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.