Google app 9.78 fixes Weather app, tweaks ‘Charging wirelessly’ [APK Insight]

Last week’s Google app beta revealed a host of new features, including an upcoming Lens redesign with “filters” and a new icon. Google app 9.78 today is a quieter update that primarily fixes the broken Weather app.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Fixed Weather app

Version 9.72 last week disabled the Google Weather app. Users could load Search card weather results and see a 24-hour forecast, but none of the other metrics as the built-in client would not open. Google app 9.78 today returns the ability to launch the dedicated weather experience from the At A Glance widget, Search, or homescreen shortcut. The design is unchanged despite a recent revamp for the Search card.

‘Charging wirelessly’

Google has again tweaked the charging indicator that appears at the bottom of the Pixel Stand UI. Version 9.66 earlier earlier this month changed it from “Charging rapidly” to “Wirelessly Charging.” Today’s beta tweaks it to “Charging wirelessly,” but these changes are not yet reflected in Android 9 Pie today.

Google app 9.72

<string name=”charging_status_charging_time_fast”>%2$s • Wirelessly Charging (%1$s until full)</string> <string name=”charging_status_charging_fast”>%1$s • Wirelessly Charging</string>

Google app 9.78

<string name=”charging_status_charging_time_fast”>%2$s • Charging wirelessly (%1$s until full)</string> <string name=”charging_status_charging_fast”>%1$s • Charging wirelessly</string>

Translator

At CES, Google Home and Home Hub gained an Interpreter Mode. A similar experience is available on phones through the Google Translate app and all Assistant headphones. The phone-based Google Assistant could be working on its own method that’s more closely integrated. New onboarding text describes a new UI with a green button to switch between users.

<string name=”target_onboarding_body”>”Tap on the green button and let your partner speak. We’ll translate what they’re saying for you.”</string>

Assistant: Friends & Family

Last week, we enabled a revamped Friends & Family UI in Assistant settings. Google is providing a more visual interface to add and save people. Version 9.78 continues work on the UI by adding a remove button.

<string name=”assistant_settings_your_people_remove_button_label”>Remove from Family & Friends</string>

