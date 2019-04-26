Google Maps on Wear OS broken for some users, shows a blank screen on some hardware

Wear OS apps are pretty rough for the most part. Personally, I rarely use any of them at all. In recent weeks, though, the Google Maps app for Wear OS has been broken for many users, and that’s understandably frustrating.

The best gifts for Android users

Navigation is one handy use case for a smartwatch, so having the map itself not working would be a source of frustration. Lately, that’s been the problem for many Wear OS users who have been reporting a completely blank screen when opening the application.

Highlighted by PunikaWeb, reports have been hitting the likes of Reddit and support forums especially in the past few weeks regarding this issue. Personally, I noted the problem several weeks ago on a TicWatch Pro, thinking at the time it was just a slow loading. My current Fossil Sport is unaffected, but TicWatch Pro, Fossil Q Explorist HR, Skagen Falster 2, and hardware from Tag Heuer and Misfit are all affected for some users.

It’s unclear what exactly is causing this problem, but there’s no easy fix at the moment. Users have tried clearing data and even re-installing the app with no success in getting Maps content to appear. One product expert on Wear OS forums says he has escalated this Maps issue to Google, but the company has yet to directly acknowledge it.

This bizarre bug shows no maps, just controls and a blank screen

Hopefully, this is a bug Google can squash soon.

More on Wear OS:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: