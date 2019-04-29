EMUI 9.1.0.53 update for Huawei P30 Pro adds dual-view camera mode, April 2019 security patch

When the Huawei P30 Pro launched, the keynote talked of the ability to dual record using the fantastic zoom lens setup. That wasn’t available at launch, but via the EMUI 9.1.0.53 update, P30 Pro users can now use the dual-view video recording mode in full.

It works by allowing you to capture video simultaneously through the primary camera as well as the zoom lens. The P30 Pro’s software then stitches these together into a split-screen view that results in a pretty interesting video result.

The changelog (via XDA-Developers) states that the EMUI 9.1.0.53 update also brings a new Charming portrait mode to the camera. This allows you to alter the bokeh or blurring effect yourself. Not only does the update bring the new camera mode, it also adds the April 2019 security patch too.

EMUI 9.1.0.53 changelog

Camera Adds Dual-view mode to Camera, allowing you to view the panoramic and close-up video images while recording. Adds Charming portrait mode to Camera, allowing you to take portrait photos with more appealing blurring effects.

Huawei Vlog Automatically generates highlight reels, applies effects templates, and creates MVs.

Security Integrates Google security patches released in April 2019 for improved system security. For more information on the security of Huawei EMUI system updates, please visit the official Huawei website.



To give you a taste of what to expect, check out the video below showcasing the video shooting potential offered by the new dual-view camera mode:

The EMUI 9.1.0.53 update is rolling out firstly in China, with a wider rollout expected in the coming days. Of course, those in the United States might not officially be able to get a hold of the fantastic Huawei P30 Pro, but are still able to get one via sites like B&HPhoto should you want to give dual-view video recording a go.

