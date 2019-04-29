OnePlus 7 Pro unsurprisingly gets ‘A+’ grade from DisplayMate for the new OLED panel

A lot of the hype around the OnePlus 7 Pro is coming back to its “breakthrough” display. The company has been teasing big things for this display, and now the folks over at DisplayMate have given that panel an A+ grade too.

In a tweet, DisplayMate says that the OnePlus 7 Pro has earned the outlet’s “Highest A+ Display Rating.” The full results will be published on May 14th, but this shouldn’t come as any surprise. OnePlus is rumored to be sourcing its panel from Samsung, and the Pixel 3, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S10 all got this same grade for their displays (despite being vastly different in quality).

Still, it’s encouraging to see that OnePlus is upping their game and playing right alongside premium flagships from established brands. OnePlus further details some bits and pieces about the new display in a blog post. For one, this display apparently filters out blue light at all times. The company also mentions:

Whether it’s the color accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored exceptionally well across every parameter, providing you a markedly better, sharper, and more enjoyable viewing experience. Other than that, you can also adjust the display’s color gamut and color temperature to get the most suitable screen calibration for yourself.

DisplayMate's in-depth Lab Tests of the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display have just been completed, earning our Highest A+ Display Rating. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published here on May 14. — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 29, 2019

Of course, the OnePlus 7 Pro is still all but confirmed to offer a 90Hz display for better “smoothness” in daily use, even though this DisplayMate grade doesn’t mention it. The display is also expected to be slightly curved (i.e. Samsung) and also have small bezels all around with no notch.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be officially announced on May 14th.

