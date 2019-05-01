Google Pixel 3a launch teased for May 8th in India with Night Sight in tow

With the official US launch of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL set for May 7 during Google I/O 2019, we are merely days away. We were expecting an Indian launch for the mid-range handsets, and thanks to online retailer Flipkart, it seems we have an official Pixel 3a launch date of May 8 in the country (via FoneArena).

Not only does the listing reveal the potential launch date for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL onto the Indian market, but it also teased Night Sight with the less-than-cryptic tagline “Losing sight after twilight.”

We already knew that Night Sight would come with the Pixel 3a, but it’s still nice to see confirmation from the retailer. If you didn’t see our lowdown on what to expect come the official launch keynote, then we implore you to check it out.

Back to the device itself, the fact that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will come with the exact same camera hardware as the superb Pixel 3 and 3 XL, it stands to reason that these mid-range devices will even stack up against the best in the business.

While we don’t know the exact pricing, we are led to believe that they will come in at a similar pricing structure to that of the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e. Leaked Canadian pricing suggests a retail of around $450 to $500 for the Pixel 3a and $550 to $600 for the larger 3a XL — once exchange rates are factored in.

That bodes well for the Indian market, where we’ve recently seen the iPhone XR price tag lowered significantly to grab some attention from the immensely popular OnePlus line in the country. Expect to see Google really ramp up the presence of the Pixel 3a in India ahead of and after this May 8 launch date.

