Here’s some new Case-Mate ‘Made for Google’ cases for Pixel 3a and 3a XL

We already told you basically everything there is to know about the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, and Google itself has even — accidentally — confirmed their existence. Now, we have our first hands on an image of some new third-party cases for the phones…

It’s not at all surprising to see that Google’s various ‘Made for Google’ partners are working on cases for Pixel 3a, but this is the first we’ve actually seen one in the flesh. These in particular are Case-Mate models — “Tough Clear” for Pixel 3a and “Twinkle” for Pixel 3a XL.

There’s not much new to learn here. In the image you can see that these two cases are Made for Google certified, but that’s not surprising given that Case-Mate already does some other Pixel cases. These cases also seem to even further confirm the Pixel 3a name of the new phone, not that we needed it.

Finally, and perhaps most interestingly, we can confirm that the photo of these two cases came from a retailer that sells phones on Verizon, but not T-Mobile. That would seem to further corroborate a report from Android Police earlier this year that the Pixel 3a would be sold on Verizon, but doesn’t exactly speak to the T-Mobile side of things.

In other third-party case news, a recent leak seemed to show the new mid-range Pixels in a pair of cases that looked to be made by Tech21. It wasn’t clear exactly which cases those were, though, and the actual renders of the phones were pretty unremarkable.

A recent tease from Google indicates that we’ll see the new phones for the first time officially at Google I/O 2019. The exact date given by Google is May 7th, and there’s seemingly some kind of Avengers tie in.

Planning to pick up a Twinkle Pixel 3a XL case? Let us know in the comments.