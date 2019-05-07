Google Camera app gets ‘Timelapse’ mode for Pixel phones, launches w/ Pixel 3a

- May. 7th 2019 11:55 am PT

0

The camera on Google’s Pixel smartphones are arguably the best you can buy, and software just keeps making them better. Today, Google has revealed that it’s adding a new “Timelapse” mode to the Pixel camera.

The best gifts for Android users

Coming out of the box on the Pixel 3a lineup, Google is bringing this new Timelapse camera mode to all of its Pixel smartphones. The company says that an update to the Google Camera app on Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 devices will add this new mode to the same grid as modes like “Night Sight.”

As the name implies, this new feature allows Google Pixel phones to record long segments of footage at just a few frames per second so you can speed up the footage by 5x, 10x, 30x, or 120x. 5 minutes of recording played back at 10x, for example, would result in a 30-second long video.

These timelapses will also be supported natively in the Google Photos app.

Photo Credit: The Verge

Developing…

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2 is the company's second attempt at making its own hardware. While the handset did see a slight design change, it's more of a spec bump compared to 2016's model
Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL Google Pixel 2 XL Google Pixel 3a Google Camera

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Nomad case for Pixel 3
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches