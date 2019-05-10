Google app 9.84 preps Assistant driving mode, Personal References, Incognito [APK Insight]

Google announced a slew of new Assistant, Lens, and Search features this week at I/O 2019. Most are coming over the next few months, with Google app 9.84 laying the groundwork for many of them. New functionality includes Personal References and Assistant driving mode.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Personal References

At I/O 2019, Google announced Personal References so that Assistant can “understand the people, places and events that are important to you.” This is rolling out in the “coming months,” and likely an evolution of the existing “Your people” capability.

For example, after you’ve told the Assistant which contact is “mom,” you’ll be able to ask for things more naturally like, “What’s the weather like at mom’s house this weekend?” or, “Remind me to order flowers a week before my sister’s birthday.”

As part of this, the “You” tab in Assistant settings will be revamped with three new and/or merged sections: Basic info, Family & top contacts, Places & Transport modes.

<string name=”assistant_settings_basic_info_title”>Basic info</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_basic_info_header”>Your Assistant needs some basic information to complete multiple tasks like making calls or recognizing your voice.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_basic_info_nickname”>Nickname</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_basic_info_birthday”>Birthday</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_basic_info_phone_number”>Phone number</string>

Incognito

Privacy was a big push at I/O with Google announcing Incognito modes for Maps and Search. The former is already rolled out, while the latter already has the feature as “Use without an account.” Google app 9.84 reveals an upcoming rename to increase consistency.

<string name=”og_turn_on_incognito”>Turn on incognito</string>

New Assistant actions

The “Intelligent tips” feature that was briefly spotted in the At A Glance widget last month has been renamed to “Experiments.” Additionally, the description now refers to them as “New Assistant actions.”

<string name=”smartspace_assistant_title”>Experiments</string> <string name=”smartspace_assistant_summary”>New Assistant actions</string>

Assistant driving mode

Google announced a new Assistant driving mode that will replace the phone-based Android Auto experience this summer. Version 9.84 makes several references to the “Morris” feature that’s related to navigation. There are also a slew of strings related to receiving calls, a T9 dialpad (which could be used to manually input a number), and media playback.

<string name=”morris_mic_button_description”>Activate Morris mic</string> <string name=”morris_notification_message_fw”>Tap to show Morris full view</string> <string name=”morris_notification_title_al”>Morris is running</string> <string name=”morris_notification_title_fw”>Morris is running</string> <string name=”turn_by_turn_navigation_image”>Morris turn-by-turn-navigation image</string>

<string name=”dial_number”>Dial Number</string> <string name=”dialpad_button_description”>Open dialpad</string> <string name=”incoming_call_type”>Incoming Call</string> <string name=”place_call_button_description”>Place call</string>

<string name=”media_mini_plate_album_icon_description”>Album view</string> <string name=”media_mini_plate_artist_description”>Artist</string> <string name=”media_mini_plate_media_artist”>Artist</string> <string name=”media_mini_plate_media_title”>Media title</string> <string name=”media_mini_plate_next_description”>Press to play next media</string> <string name=”media_mini_plate_play_description”>Press to play or pause media</string> <string name=”media_mini_plate_title_description”>Media title</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.