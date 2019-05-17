Android Q Beta 3 breaks RCS for some, rolling back Messages may fix it

RCS is barely available, but even for those it’s been activated for, it can easily be broken. In the latest beta for Android Q, some Pixel users are finding that RCS is broken. Thankfully, there might be a simple fix.

For some Pixel 3 owners who updated to Android Q Beta 3, RCS messaging was found to be entirely missing despite it working on past updates. Android Police cites several tipsters who mentioned the problem, and we noted the same from a tipster as well. The majority seem to be Pixel 3 owners on Verizon, but other devices could be affected too.

Following the update to Android Q Beta 3, the “Chat” features simply disappear from the Google Messages app. When that happens, Google’s messaging app reverts back to SMS even if the device and carrier both support RCS. Understandably, that’s very frustrating, and probably a good reason to hold off on updating to Beta 3 if you haven’t already.

However, there might be a fix. We’re told that if you revert to an older APK of Google Messages after installing Beta 3, RCS might come back. Your results may vary, but the user who tipped us off to this says that the older app version brought back RCS on Android Q Beta 3 and it’s working perfectly still. Sound off in the comments if this fix works for you.

