Earlier this year, Google app and Assistant settings were revamped with the Material Theme. The latter redesign is still underway menu-by-menu, with Assistant’s ‘Phone’ settings now the latest to receive the visual overhaul.

The Material Theme has been slowly rolling out to various Assistant settings and involves Google Sans and centered text for menus like Weather, Getting Around, and Voice Match. “Phone” options located in the Assistant tab under “Assistant devices” see a more substantial refresh today.

For starters, the description for this menu is now centered up top, but the app bar surprisingly lacks a title. The first toggle is the ability to turn on/off Assistant on your phone. On the Pixel 3, “Supporting devices” that feature the Assistant, like the Pixel Stand, are listed.

The new section is “Voice Match” with two settings for “Access with Voice Match” and “Lock screen personal results.” Like other Material Theme redesigns, some items — like Voice model and Other hands-free settings — now sport icons.

“Voice and speech” is up next with each item featuring an icon. At the very bottom is “General” where settings like “Use screen context,” “Donate screen captures,” and “Notifications” are listed.

This is the extent of the new Google Assistant phone settings Material Theme redesign and helps make options for the key feature more usable and consistent. It is rolling out via a server-side update with Google app 9.91 — the current stable version. It’s also available on the 9.94 beta that rolled out on Friday. As of Monday morning, it is live on several devices we checked, including a Pixel 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

