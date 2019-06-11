Just yesterday, a possible Nest Cam Indoor successor passed through the FCC. A Google “wireless device” with only Bluetooth connectivity is now up for certification at the regulatory agency.

For starters, G022A is classified as a “Wireless device” in documents filed with the FCC. In recent history, the only other Google product to have that same description is Google Clips.

The formatting of the model number — G0xxx — implies that this is a device in the Made by Google family rather than something that’s for internal use only and not a consumer product. In terms of lineage, it chronologically falls after the Pixel 3a (G020A), Google Clips (G015A), and Pixel 3 (G013A).

The label that notes the model number and FCC ID is displayed electronically as an E-Label. This device does not appear to have its own screen, with the necessary regulatory information accessible from a “companion APP settings menu: System > About > Regulatory.” As such, it’s very likely to be an accessory and one for a smartphone at that.

The instruction on how to access the information is in the inbox Safety/warranty/Regulatory booklet and online version: “Regulatory information, certification, and compliance marks can be found in the companion APP settings menu: System > About > Regulatory”

In terms of specs, we know very little at this stage except that it only features Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity. Possible devices that fit this description include Bluetooth headphones or even a basic fitness tracker. All other gadgets, like a smartwatch, would include Wi-Fi. Confidentiality on the user manual, as well as internal, external, and test setup photos, is set to expire in November.

Google filed that Request for Confidentiality on April 25th, while the RF report was issued on May 10th and radio test on May 14th, suggesting a fast timeline.

Update 6/11: After the late May pass at the FCC, we now know more about G022A courtesy of the official Bluetooth Launch Studio portal. The “Product Name” attached to the identical model number is “Google Bluetooth Tag,” with “Bluetooth Tag” also listed in the “Description.”

Given that the model alludes to a Made by Google product, one possibility for this gadget is a Tile-like tracker that attaches to frequently lost items. If not consumer in nature, this could be a Bluetooth beacon for businesses or developers.

