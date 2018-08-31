Two Made by Google smartphones arrive at the FCC, likely Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Ahead of a rumored October event, the FCC today revealed certification of two smartphones from Google. The technical reports and E-label do not offer much in the way of new information, but does reveal model numbers for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Nintendo Switch
A4RG013A is likely the smaller Pixel 3, while the Pixel 3 XL is presumably A4RG013C. The ending A and C designation would follow the pattern introduced by the Pixel 2 (G011A) and Pixel 2 XL (G011C).
In 2018, both devices are being registered directly by Google — reflecting how these phones are manufactured by Foxconn — rather than HTC and LG last year. Meanwhile, the G0XX model naming scheme is also used by the Google Clips camera introduced earlier this year.
Another interesting observation is how the 3 XL is not G013B. The jump from A to C last year was explained by Google opting for an LG-made Pixel 2 XL at the last-minute instead of sticking with a larger version of the Pixel 2 from HTC, codenamed “muskie.”
Many of the documents were filed with the FCC for certification in early July, though some date back to late June, with the confidentiality period for the technical reports ending today. Unlike last year, when the E-Label for the Pixel 2 revealed Active Edge, there are no phone screenshots and only a pair of diagrams.
Meanwhile, the usual radios are listed, including LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, while one diagram (thanks commenter!) shows wireless charging being tested.
