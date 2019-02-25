Two new Made by Google smartphones pass through FCC, likely ‘Pixel 3 Lite’ and Pixel 3 XL Lite’

Two Google-made devices — both identifying as a “smartphone” — have just passed through the FCC this morning. Models A4RG020C and A4RG020G line up with a previous leak about the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite.

A report from early February suggested that the Pixel 3 Lite carries model number G020B, while the Pixel 3 XL Lite is G020F. Today’s listing for G020C and G020G — one increment up — should be the models coming to the U.S. market, and earlier entries are likely aimed for India and other foreign markets. A report for G020B is also included in the filing for the Pixel 3 Lite today.

What’s expected to the be the smaller budget model made its first stop at the FCC on January 14th as G020C. Google also filed a standard “Request for Confidentiality” on January 11, 2019 for the G020G, while an accompanying lab report is dated January 23rd and notes “Android 9” Pie as the OS onboard. This should be for the larger “Lite” device that has yet to leak in the flesh.

Like other recent phones in the U.S. market, the FCC ID no longer has to be directly printed on the device, with both devices today making use of E-labels. Meanwhile, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, NFC, and LTE Bands all make an appearance.

G020H — the international Pixel 3 XL Lite — also arrived at the FCC today, but is not meant for U.S. networks:

Google LLC declares that the device, FCC ID: A4RG020H, does not support any non-U.S. channels in any operational mode(s). All non-U.S. frequencies and country code selection are disabled through proprietary software that is not user changeable.

There is a fourth filing for G020D today that also “does not support any non-U.S. channels.”

Google LLC declares that the device, FCC ID: A4RG020D, does not support any non-U.S. channels in any operational mode(s). All non-U.S. frequencies and country code selection are disabled through proprietary software that is not user changeable.

For all three of today’s devices, short-term confidentiality for identifying images is requested until 08/24/2019. The date is two months before Google hosts its traditional October event, suggesting an earlier launch for these “Lite” phones.

The Pixel 3 Lite has been thoroughly leaked with a plastic body, though the rear is styled similarly. It features a USB-C and returns the 3.5mm audio jack to the Pixel lineup. Rumored specs include a 5.5-inch 1080 x 2160 LCD screen driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The main 12.2MP camera is supposed to be on par with the Pixel 3, while there is only one 8MP lens up front.

