In what is an unprecedented move, Google officially confirmed the design of its next flagship, the Pixel 4. With that confirmation in hand, concept designers have already given us some great looks at what the Pixel 4 may look like based on Google’s image and the latest rumors.

From today’s big reveal, we confirmed quite a few things about the Pixel 4’s design. For one, there’s going to be a big ol’ camera bump on the back in the shape of a square. With that, there will be two camera sensors, an LED flash, a “spectral” sensor, and a microphone too. Further, there’s going to be another accent color power button, a USB-C port, and there’s no sign of a fingerprint sensor or headphone jack either.

What Google’s render didn’t show us, though, is what the front of the phone looks like. To that, we can turn to another leak from earlier in the week which described a “forehead” bezel which housed the speaker and as many as 5 “imaging” sensors. Presumably, some of the sensors up there also have something to do with Project Soli, which we’ve reported may debut on the Pixel 4. Some could also be involved with a “True Tone” style feature.

To get a better look at that, we can thanks some talented artists who have provided some killer Pixel 4 concepts based on Google’s confirmation. There’s @PhoneDesigner which shows off an accurate looking back and a good look at what the “forehead” bezel might look like. Further, Ben Geskin posted some renders which show off the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as well as what the entire front panel might look like.

Of course, these Pixel 4 concepts are just that, concepts. There’s no way to know for sure just yet what Google’s Pixel 4 looks like with full accuracy. However, based on the current leaks, it looks like we’re going to get a pretty good-looking device. Personally, I’m digging the “forehead” look. It’s certainly better than last year’s notch.

